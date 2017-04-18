Mormons who 'have been changing the world' highlighted by Catholic news site
Downtown Salt Lake City from the roof of the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 16, 2013. The list includes members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who "have been changing the world for many years," but who aren't known for their Mormon faith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Sat
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC