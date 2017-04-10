Mormons, Muslims work together to help refugees
An LDS Church leader reaffirmed the faith's commitment to working with religious groups and other agencies to provide humanitarian aid and help refugees around the world in a meeting at the United Nations Thursday. Sister Jean B. Bingham, the church's new Relief Society general president, said faith-based organizations need to build bridges, understand each other's work and cooperate more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|4 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC