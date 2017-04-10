Mormons, Muslims work together to hel...

Mormons, Muslims work together to help refugees

An LDS Church leader reaffirmed the faith's commitment to working with religious groups and other agencies to provide humanitarian aid and help refugees around the world in a meeting at the United Nations Thursday. Sister Jean B. Bingham, the church's new Relief Society general president, said faith-based organizations need to build bridges, understand each other's work and cooperate more.

