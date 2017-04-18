Mormon women leaders deliver $120,000...

Mormon women leaders deliver $120,000 donation to fight child sex abuse

23 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Leaders of the LDS Church's Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations presented a check for $120,000 to a Utah organization on Thursday to help children recover from child sexual abuse. Sister Joy D. Jones, general president of the church's Primary organization for children, presented the check to leaders of Utah's Children's Justice Centers.

