Mormon Tabernacle Choir organist to teach class, perform
Richard Elliott, principal organist for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, will give a free group organ class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Topeka Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow Road. The class, "Organ Playing 101, plus Secrets of Organ Playing for All Organists," is geared toward everyone from beginners to professionals.
