Mormon singer wins national awards for traditional gospel music
LDS singer Chenille Saunders was awarded 2017 Female Vocalist of the Year in the weeklong North American Country Music Association International Competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. After participating in the weeklong North American Country Music Association International Competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Chenille Saunders walked away with highest honors, according to a Hancock County Journal-Pilot article .
