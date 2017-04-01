Mormon leaders encourage more baptisms for the dead
Mormon leaders reminded church members Saturday about the importance of performing ceremonial baptisms on dead ancestors who didn't receive the ordinance while alive. Henry Eyring told a worldwide audience during a twice-yearly Mormon conference that God wants all his children to come "home again."
