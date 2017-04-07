Mormon leaders encourage more baptisms for the dead
Mormon leaders reminded church members Saturday about the importance of performing ceremonial baptisms on dead ancestors who didn't receive the ordinance while alive - a practice unique to the faith that came under fire in the past from Jews when they discovered Holocaust victims were being baptized. Henry Eyring told a worldwide audience during a twice-yearly Mormon conference in Salt Lake City that God wants all his children "home again, in families and in glory."
