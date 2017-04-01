Mormon Leader Reminds Parishioners Of...

Mormon Leader Reminds Parishioners Of Importance Of Baptizing The Dead

Read more: KDWN

A top Mormon leader reminded church members Saturday about the importance of performing ceremonial baptisms on dead ancestors who didn't receive the ordinance while alive. Henry Eyring told a worldwide audience during a twice-yearly Mormon conference that God wants all his children to come "home again."

