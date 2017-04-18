Mormon church donates $120,000 to hel...

Mormon church donates $120,000 to help victims of child abuse

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Children's Justice Center director Susanne Mitchell, second from left, talks with female leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, right, as the group toured the South Valley Children's Justice Center in West Jordan on Thursday April 20, 2017. In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month the women leaders presented a $120,000 donation to enhance on-site medical services at eight Utah CJC locations.

