Meet the new Relief Society general presidency

Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, center, with her counselors, Sister Sharon Eubank, left, and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 3, 2017. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new Relief Society general presidency during the 187th Annual General Conference on April 1. Members sustained Sister Jean B. Bingham as president, Sister Sharon Eubank as first counselor and Sister Reyna I. Aburto as second counselor.

