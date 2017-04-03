Mayor of Le Chesnay welcomes Mormons and their temple to France

This is the first in a periodic series of stories that will feature the Paris France Temple and the LDS Church in France culminating with the dedication of the temple in May. LE CHESNAY, France - The invited guests walked under words filled with spiritual meaning for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: "SaintetA© au Seigneur, La Maison Du Seigneur" - "Holiness to the Lord, The House of the Lord." They are inscribed over the entrance to the Paris France Temple, newly completed just outside of Paris here in Le Chesnay, a small city that borders Versailles on a site along Boulevard Saint-Antoine, within walking distance of the beautiful gardens of the ChA teau de Versailles.

