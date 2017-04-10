Many of Warren Jeffs' fundamentalist ...

Many of Warren Jeffs' fundamentalist polygamous sect members are about to be homeless

19 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

The towns of Hildale and adjoining Colorado City, Arizona are known for its most famous former resident: Warren Jeffs. The notorious leader of a radical Mormon sect that practiced polygamy and allowed child rape and mandated teen marriages was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years, leaving behind his followers to fend for themselves.

