Letter: Ironic criticism of Tribune's LDS Church coverage
I could not disagree more with Laurie Bryant's criticism of The Salt Lake Tribune's coverage of religious issues during the recent LDS conference. This coverage in no way mirrors that of the church's outlets, but rather gives nuanced and balanced reporting of events in the conference.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|15 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|ZIONISM 666
|15
