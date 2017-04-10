Letter: Ironic criticism of Tribune's...

Letter: Ironic criticism of Tribune's LDS Church coverage

I could not disagree more with Laurie Bryant's criticism of The Salt Lake Tribune's coverage of religious issues during the recent LDS conference. This coverage in no way mirrors that of the church's outlets, but rather gives nuanced and balanced reporting of events in the conference.

