Let all who are hungry come and eat: Mormons make model seders
In the weeks before Passover, Mormon university students in Utah learn about the holiday through a unique event - the Brigham Young University Passover Seder Service. "The best word is 'simulation' of a Jewish Passover seder for members of the community in Utah, which has an admittedly small Jewish presence," said BYU professor Jeffrey Chadwick, who runs the event.
