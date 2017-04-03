Let all who are hungry come and eat: Mormons make model seders

In the weeks before Passover, Mormon university students in Utah learn about the holiday through a unique event - the Brigham Young University Passover Seder Service. "The best word is 'simulation' of a Jewish Passover seder for members of the community in Utah, which has an admittedly small Jewish presence," said BYU professor Jeffrey Chadwick, who runs the event.

