Legendary Broadway and Film Costume Designer Ann Roth Receives 2017 Michael Merritt Award

The 24th Annual Merritt Awards for Excellence in Design and Collaboration will take place on Monday, May 15th, 2017 at Loyola University Chicago.Legendary Broadway and Film Costume Designer Ann Roth will receive the 2017 Merritt Award. Set Designer Courtney O'Neil, Charge Scenic Artist CoCo Ree Lemery, and Production Stage Manager Narda E. Alcorn will receive major awards in addition to student and exhibition prizes.

