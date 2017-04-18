LDS Church's donation to new Museum of the American Revolution...

LDS Church's donation to new Museum o...

Located just a few minutes away from the Church's new temple in downtown Philadelphia, the Museum of the American Revolution tells the complete story of the American revolutionary era that dates from 1760 to 1783, when the 13 American colonies broke away from the British Empire and formed the United States of America. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated a temple in Philadelphia, but Wednesday another building opened in Philadelphia that was built in part thanks to a donation by the LDS Church.

