LDS Church to close 4 temples in Japan, Paraguay, Oklahoma and Tennessee for renovation
Four more temples will close for renovation later this year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Memphis Tennessee and Tokyo Japan temples will close for extensive renovations in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC