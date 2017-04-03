LDS Church President Monson released from the hospital
President Thomas S. Monson, the leader of the LDS Church, was released from the hospital Wednesday evening, according to church officials. "President Monson was released from the hospital last evening, and plans to resume his normal schedule and duties today," said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
