LDS Church dedicates historic monument to late apostle in New Zealand
Local LDS Church leaders with Tauranga Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout, front right, next to Elder S. Gifford Neilsen at the Matthew Cowley Monument dedication. A historic marker now rests in the same grove where an LDS apostle once learned a foreign language and served as a 17-year-old missionary.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|27 min
|Uncle Sam
|7
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 15
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
