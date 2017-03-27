LDS Church announces changes to Relief Society and Primary general presidency
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new Relief Society general presidency and changes to the Primary general presidency Saturday during its 187th Annual General Conference. Sister Bingham had previously served as the First Counselor in the Primary general presidency.
