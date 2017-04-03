LDS bishop killed in head-on collision near St. George
An LDS bishop was killed after he crossed into oncoming traffic on state Route 18 just outside of St. George Saturday. ST. GEORGE - A Veyo man, bishop of the LDS ward in the Washington County town, was killed after he crossed into oncoming traffic on state Route 18 just outside of St. George Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
