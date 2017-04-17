Lawmaker seeks study of polygamous se...

Lawmaker seeks study of polygamous sect's South Dakota site

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A South Dakota lawmaker frustrated with what he views as inaction over a secretive polygamous sect's outpost in his district wants legislators to look into the compound, including why no South Dakota birth or death records have been filed from there over the last decade. Rep. Tim Goodwin is proposing lawmakers find out more about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' compound in the western part of the state, including what its population is, whether it has a home schooling program, and whether polygamy or sex trafficking are taking place there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Sat Listen to the Word 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 14 JUST WONDERING 32,096
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
News Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08) Apr 7 MurphyMobile 46
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Apr 7 Rabbeen Al Jihad 444
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC