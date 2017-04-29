Kinky Boots Star Elena Skye & Motown's Ryan Carter Join...

New Production Company Quite Good Theatre are pleased to announce additions to the line up for their first event of 2017, Some People Singing. West End stars Elena Skye and Ryan Carter will join previously announced cast members Sabrina Aloueche , Jonathan Dudley , Idriss Kargbo Reece Kerridge and Zoe Rogers , Sam Carl yle, Thomas Holland and Charlotte Layne for an evening of contemporary musical theatre at The Shaw Theatre, London.

