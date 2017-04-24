Key chapters of LDS history being wri...

Key chapters of LDS history being written in Ecuador, Colombia

4 hrs ago

A few days after returning from his 12-day trip to Ecuador and Colombia, Elder D. Todd Christofferson gathered with his fellow brethren of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Salt Lake Temple. The Quorum's 92-year-old leader, President Russell M. Nelson, referenced Elder Christofferson's recent travels with a remarkable observation: "President Nelson said, 'On the day I was born [in 1924] there was not a single [native-born] member in South America'," said Elder Christofferson.

Chicago, IL

