In our opinion: There are devastating costs to restricting religious liberty
To combat complacency or apathy when approaching the topic of religious freedom abroad, citizens can be vigilant in securing religious liberty at home by practicing their faith traditions. This week, Russia's supreme court labeled Jehovah's Witnesses an "extremist group," banning their operations in the country, ordering the government to seize the denomination's property, and shutting down the group's Russian headquarters along with its nearly 400 local chapters.
