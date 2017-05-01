In our opinion: There are devastating...

In our opinion: There are devastating costs to restricting religious liberty

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

To combat complacency or apathy when approaching the topic of religious freedom abroad, citizens can be vigilant in securing religious liberty at home by practicing their faith traditions. This week, Russia's supreme court labeled Jehovah's Witnesses an "extremist group," banning their operations in the country, ordering the government to seize the denomination's property, and shutting down the group's Russian headquarters along with its nearly 400 local chapters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 22 min Uncle Sam 568
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 22 hr Autistic mormon 32,098
News Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13) Apr 27 Bendover Billy 20
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC