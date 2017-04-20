How Picnic-Table Belting Led to an Iconic Disney Hit: Writers Bobby...

Married songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez both have formidable Broadway credits to their names -- Bobby wrote music and lyrics for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon , and Kristen was a co-author of the recent acapella musical In Transit . But their collaboration on the music for Disney's Frozen has reached another kind of stage altogether, largely on the strength of the soundtrack's Idina Menzel-sung lead single, "Let It Go" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.