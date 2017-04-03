High Plains Food Bank Gets 1/2 Semi-Truck Full of Food from The Church of Latter-Day Saints
The Church of Latter-Day Saints delivered a 1/2 semi-truck load full of purchased canned goods to the High Plains Food Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|nomo
|28,902
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC