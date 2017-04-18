Hal Boyd: UVU's Holland should run fo...

Hal Boyd: UVU's Holland should run for Congress, supporters say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Utah Valley University President Matt Holland answers questions as he meets with the editorial board in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 3 hr Subduction Zone 149
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Sat Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 14 JUST WONDERING 32,096
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
News Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08) Apr 7 MurphyMobile 46
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,518,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC