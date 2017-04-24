Hal Boyd: Are Christians Mormon?

Editor's note: This column draws on contents from the forthcoming book "Are Christians Mormon?" by David L. Paulsen and Hal R. Boyd, published by Routledge Since the beginning of the LDS Church, Christendom's catechists have largely dismissed LDS teachings as heretical. Yet in recent decades, Christians of all stripes have espoused - on both biblical and philosophical grounds - theological positions that were once considered distinctly Mormon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.