Grosses: Bette Midler-Led Hello, Dolly! Revival Excels at Broadway Box Office

The new Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's musical classic Hello, Dolly! proved a strong performer at the Shubert Theatre box office in the week ending April 2. The new production, led by iconic performer Bette Midler, brought in $1,965,673 in its seven-performance week, $295,186.93 more than last week. Other top grossers included long-runner School of Rock , making $1,161,880.70 and new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 , earning $1,067,471.22.

