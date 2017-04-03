Grosses: Bette Midler-Led Hello, Dolly! Revival Excels at Broadway Box Office
The new Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's musical classic Hello, Dolly! proved a strong performer at the Shubert Theatre box office in the week ending April 2. The new production, led by iconic performer Bette Midler, brought in $1,965,673 in its seven-performance week, $295,186.93 more than last week. Other top grossers included long-runner School of Rock , making $1,161,880.70 and new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 , earning $1,067,471.22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|nomo
|28,902
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Sun
|a friend
|28
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC