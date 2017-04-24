Great-Day-Live 27 mins ago 12:49 p.m.VOICES of Kentuckiana loves show ...

"The King and I" meets "Kinky Boots" and "The Book of Mormon" shares the stage with "The Lion King" in a show put on by the members of the VOICES of Kentuckiana choir. "I Love a Show Tune" will be performed on Saturday April 29 7:30 PM, and again Sunday A "The King and I" meets "Kinky Boots" and "The Book of Mormon" shares the stage with "The Lion King" in a show put on by the members of the VOICES of Kentuckiana choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.