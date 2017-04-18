There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist a 'Good Man'. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

A gay rights group criticized a Utah judge for bias after he called a convicted rapist a "good man" during sentencing. Restore Our Humanity , a Utah-based human rights group that fights for same-sex marriage and survivors of religious sexual abuse, spoke out against Judge Thomas Low for complimenting defendant Keith Robert Vallejo during sentencing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.