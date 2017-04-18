Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist a 'Good Man'
A gay rights group criticized a Utah judge for bias after he called a convicted rapist a "good man" during sentencing. Restore Our Humanity , a Utah-based human rights group that fights for same-sex marriage and survivors of religious sexual abuse, spoke out against Judge Thomas Low for complimenting defendant Keith Robert Vallejo during sentencing.
#1 1 hr ago
Found guilty of ten counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape but got 50 character reference letters because he was a bishop in the mormon whatever it is...so he's an "extraordinarily good man" who did bad things...like "great men" do.
How revealing of that cult alike.
#2 14 min ago
It could be that Vallejo did a lot of good over his life. He seems to have mental issues though. Wouldn't it be great if no one ever had their feelings hurt?
#3 4 min ago
It's hilarious that your trolling sexual sicknesses have this time equated serial sexual abuse and assault of women with "feelings [being] hurt."
