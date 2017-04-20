Funeral Service Directory

Willie N. Rush, 95, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones Phyllis P. White, 82, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1621 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee.

