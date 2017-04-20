Funeral Service Directory
Willie N. Rush, 95, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones Phyllis P. White, 82, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1621 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|replaytime
|332
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC