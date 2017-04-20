Former Utah judge Robert Hilder dies

Former Utah judge Robert Hilder dies

Summit County Attorney Robert Hilder - who emigrated to the United States from Australia and later served 16 years as a 3rd District Court judge - died Wednesday from cancer. Hilder grew up in Sydney, Australia, and was sent at age 11 to a Catholic school where he worked the fields in exchange for his board.

