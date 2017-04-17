'Extraordinary, good man': A Utah judge's description of a former Mormon bishop convicted of rape
Keith Robert Vallejo leaves the courtroom, in Provo, Utah, on March 30. The former Mormon bishop has been convicted of 11 sexual assault charges. Last month, Judge Thomas Low allowed a former Mormon bishop who was just convicted of nearly a dozen sexual assault charges to go home while he waited to be sentenced.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Sat
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
