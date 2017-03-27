Elder Mark A. Bragg: 'Brighter and Brighter Until the Perfect Day'
"Even in the most difficult and darkest of times, there is light and goodness all around us," said Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy, in his Saturday morning conference address. Speaking during the 187th Annual General Conference on April 1, Elder Bragg explained that the Lord, with perfect understanding of current challenges, promised, "That which is of God is light; and he that receiveth light, and continueth in God, receiveth more light; and that light groweth brighter and brighter until the perfect day" .
