Elder Craig C. Christensen speaks during LDS Business College 130th graduation

From right, Elder Kim B. Clark, Elder Craig C. Christensen and President J. Lawrence Richards walk outside the Tabernacle on Temple Square prior to LDS Business College graduation on April 14. "Small and simple things" are often the solution to many - if not all - of the issues a person faces in life, Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy told LDS Business College graduates during commencement on April 14. "Graduating from LDS Business College is no small thing," he said.

