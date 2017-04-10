Elder Craig C. Christensen speaks during LDS Business College 130th graduation
From right, Elder Kim B. Clark, Elder Craig C. Christensen and President J. Lawrence Richards walk outside the Tabernacle on Temple Square prior to LDS Business College graduation on April 14. "Small and simple things" are often the solution to many - if not all - of the issues a person faces in life, Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy told LDS Business College graduates during commencement on April 14. "Graduating from LDS Business College is no small thing," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Thu
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC