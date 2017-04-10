Elder Andersen, Elder Echo Hawk speak to Native American members from New Mexico
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Native American members from Kirtland, Gallup and Crownpoint, New Mexico, in a devotional held in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on March 31. "The Book of Mormon is true, and you are part of it," Elder Neil L. Andersen told a group of about 100 Native American youth and young single adults from Kirtland, Gallup and Crownpoint, New Mexico. They were invited to a devotional held in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 31, and to attend general conference the next day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|15 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|ZIONISM 666
|15
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC