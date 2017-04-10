Elder Andersen, Elder Echo Hawk speak to Native American members from New Mexico

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Native American members from Kirtland, Gallup and Crownpoint, New Mexico, in a devotional held in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on March 31. "The Book of Mormon is true, and you are part of it," Elder Neil L. Andersen told a group of about 100 Native American youth and young single adults from Kirtland, Gallup and Crownpoint, New Mexico. They were invited to a devotional held in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 31, and to attend general conference the next day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.