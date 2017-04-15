Do Mormons worship Jesus Christ?

21 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

It started with a "helpful Mormon" who emailed me about one of my previous essays on Mormonism to mansplain to me that Mormons don't worship Jesus Christ. This seemed ridiculous to me, particularly since I'd just sat down in Sacrament Meeting and my bishop had welcomed everyone there who had "come together to worship Christ."

