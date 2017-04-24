'Develop legacy intentionally,' Elder Bradley D. Foster tells BYU graduates
Elder Bradley D. Foster, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gives the keynote speech at BYU's commencement ceremony at the Marriott Center on BYU's campus in Provo on Thursday, April 27, 2017. "Develop your legacy intentionally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|5 min
|MIDutch
|370
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|neo con agenda
|32,097
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC