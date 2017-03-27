Daily discipleship trumps fear, Mormon leaders say Sunday
Mormons should connect daily discipleship to fortification in a troubled world, leaders said during the Sunday morning session of the LDS Church's international general conference. They also said believers can learn that simple acts of faith will help them find solutions to complicated problems, enjoy peace amid heartache and inoculate themselves and their children from a world where integrity has all but disappeared.
