Church cuts down on mailing costs, implements faster way to communicate with leaders worldwide
The Church has implemented a system that allows immediate communication by email from headquarters to ward and stake leaders worldwide. The Church has implemented a system that allows immediate communication by email from headquarters to ward and stake leaders worldwide.
