BYU developers create app that shows 3-D New Testament-era Jerusalem

10 hrs ago

From inside the courtyards at Herod's Temple to a bird's-eye view of the city, a Virtual New Testament app shows ancient Jerusalem at the time of Jesus Christ. There are "info dots" at different locations that share details about how it's connected to the life of Jesus Christ.

