BYU and UVU scientists question research offered at a conference on the Book of Mormon
An upcoming conference on Book of Mormon research and other LDS-related topics is generating backlash from university scientists, most of whom are themselves Mormon. In a letter published Tuesday in The Daily Universe - Brigham Young University's student newspaper - faculty and students from BYU's Geological Sciences Department cautioned against the untested claims of Dean Sessions, founder of the Millennial Science Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|10 hr
|tongangodz
|2
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|tongangodz
|28,904
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|10 hr
|tongangodz
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|tongangodz
|440
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC