BYU and UVU scientists question research offered at a conference on the Book of Mormon

14 hrs ago

An upcoming conference on Book of Mormon research and other LDS-related topics is generating backlash from university scientists, most of whom are themselves Mormon. In a letter published Tuesday in The Daily Universe - Brigham Young University's student newspaper - faculty and students from BYU's Geological Sciences Department cautioned against the untested claims of Dean Sessions, founder of the Millennial Science Foundation.

Chicago, IL

