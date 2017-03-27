Brother M. Joseph Brough: 'His Daily Guiding Hand'
Drawing from the words of a beloved Primary song, Brother M. Joseph Brough, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke on the ways "Heavenly Father will lead us, guide us, and walk beside us," in his remarks during the Saturday morning session of general conference. "Heavenly Father knows what you and I need better than anyone else," Brother Brough said.
