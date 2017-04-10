Book Review: Meet women, wives of Mor...

Book Review: Meet women, wives of Mormon Church

"A House Full of Females: Plural Marriage and Women's Rights in Early Mormonism, 1835-1870," by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, 2017, Alfred A. Knopf, 484 pages, $35 "A House Full of Females" highlights the life of women before and after plural marriages in early Mormonism. Author Laurel Thatcher Ulrich defines herself as a feminist and Mormon and appreciates that one of her gifts is to share the lives of ordinary women in day-to-day life.

Chicago, IL

