Book review: Life, mission of legendary Mormon historian Leonard Arrington explored in biography

" LEONARD ARRINGTON AND THE WRITING OF MORMON HISTORY ," by Gregory A. Prince, University of Utah Press, $39.95, 540 pages When it comes to the chronicling of Mormon history, no figure stands taller than Leonard Arrington. Arguably the foremost 20th-century historian of Mormonism, he played an integral role in establishing both the Western History Association and Mormon History Association.

