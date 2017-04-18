B.C. polygamy trial hears of same-day...

B.C. polygamy trial hears of same-day marriages with girls sharing identical last name

Dozens of marriage certificates, some referencing weddings taking place on the same day involving girls with the same last name, were entered as evidence Wednesday at the trial of two fundamentalist church leaders charged with polygamy in British Columbia. Winston Blackmore is the head of a religious group in Bountiful, a community in southeastern B.C. where residents are known for practising a faith that condones plural marriage.

