African-American museum partners with Mormons on genealogy
A partnership between an African-American Museum and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened a pathway for Houma residents to connect with their history. The Courier reports Houma's Finding Our Roots African-American Museum and the Mormon church have collaborated to make Freedmen's Bureau records available at the museum.
