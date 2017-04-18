African-American museum partners with...

African-American museum partners with Mormons on genealogy

15 hrs ago

A partnership between an African-American Museum and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened a pathway for Houma residents to connect with their history. The Courier reports Houma's Finding Our Roots African-American Museum and the Mormon church have collaborated to make Freedmen's Bureau records available at the museum.

