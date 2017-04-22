Adoption proves no less exhausting for couple who tried it all
Adoption proves no less exhausting for couple who tried it all The Mormon couple from Virginia went through countless failed fertility attempts before becoming parents. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pPWtpY After eight years attempting to become pregnant, including four rounds of IVF and one miscarriage, Lindy and Thomas Davies decided adoption was their best chance at having children of their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|16 hr
|Subduction Zone
|137
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|20 hr
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Thu
|No Surprise
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC